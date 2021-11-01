Five-Minute Tours: Fantasma at Arowyn Studios, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Fantasma at Arowyn Studios, Houston. Dates: on view through November 28, 2021.

The show is organized by Mariela G. Domínguez and features works by Justin Earl Grant, Micaela Piñero, and Dani Ev Riquelme.

From the show’s organizer:

“Fantasma is a bilingual experimental interdisciplinary project that connects the expression of 3 artists, 3 different media, 3 different countries, all created during the pandemic. Shown through the pictorial work of Justin Earl Grant, the poetry of Micaela Piñero and the sounds of Dani Ev Riquelme, Fantasma guides its viewers through a space where linearity is interrupted by deviations from the unconscious. The concept behind Fantasma is to reveal the artistic creative process through the integration of poetic expression, sound and painting. This experimental project invites visitors to reconstruct the moment of creative introspection from pictorial traces and auditory poetic interventions. By these means, the installation proposal is the reflection of a solitary action that becomes collective.”