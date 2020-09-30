Five-Minute Tours: Charlie Kitchen at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Charlie Kitchen: On the Mountain at Dawn at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio. Dates: September 4 – October 10, 2020.

Via Presa House: “San Antonio native Charlie Kitchen’s (b. 1991) solo exhibition, On the Mountain at Dawn, is a series of large format and 35 mm photographs produced on the road between Texas to, with no singular destination, the Pacific Northwest. Created through large-format means, this body of work seeks to discover the nature of the photograph and translate the medium into new contemporary forms of visual language.”

Read Glasstire’s review of the show, written by San Antonio’s Josh Feola, here.

View the 360° Virtual Tour here!