Five-Minute Tours: Charlie Kitchen at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio

by Glasstire September 30, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Analog Matte #101 (Hurricane Ridge), 2019, large format photograph 5+AP 24 x 30 in.

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Charlie Kitchen: On the Mountain at Dawn at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio. Dates: September 4 – October 10, 2020.

Via Presa House: “San Antonio native Charlie Kitchen’s (b. 1991) solo exhibition, On the Mountain at Dawn, is a series of large format and 35 mm photographs produced on the road between Texas to, with no singular destination, the Pacific Northwest. Created through large-format means, this body of work seeks to discover the nature of the photograph and translate the medium into new contemporary forms of visual language.”

Read Glasstire’s review of the show, written by San Antonio’s Josh Feola, here.

View the 360° Virtual Tour here!

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Anne Allen at Art Tooth at...

August 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at...

March 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Nancy Rubins at UT Austin Landmarks

May 6, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Waco Hayride at Fort Worth Community...

April 10, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Omar González at Presa House Gallery,...

May 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Sine Sole Sileo” at Anya Tish...

September 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mamie Tinkler at Ulterior, New York...

March 27, 2020

Top Five: May 7, 2020. Ways Artists Are...

May 7, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Patrick Turk at Art Museum of...

March 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Leamon Green at Beeville Art Museum

June 23, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: