Five-Minute Tours: Four Visions: Carrington, Limas, Salcido, West at Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio

Four Visions: Carrington, Limas, Salcido, West at Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio. Dates: September 22 – November 6, 2021.

From the gallery:

“Ruiz-Healy Art is delighted to present Four Visions: Carrington, Limas, Salcido, West at our San Antonio gallery in conjunction with FOTOSEPTIEMBRE USA International Photography Festival. The exhibition features work by four guest artists: Rahm Carrington, Carlos Limas, Joel Salcido, and Tito West. Using film and digital photography, the artists capture the landscapes, traditions, and architecture of the United States, Latin America, and East Africa.”