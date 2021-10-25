Five-Minute Tours: Four Visions: Carrington, Limas, Salcido, West at Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio

by Glasstire October 25, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Five-Minute Tours: Four Visions: Carrington, Limas, Salcido, West at Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Four Visions: Carrington, Limas, Salcido, West at Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio. Dates: September 22 – November 6, 2021. 

From the gallery:

“Ruiz-Healy Art is delighted to present Four Visions: Carrington, Limas, Salcido, West at our San Antonio gallery in conjunction with FOTOSEPTIEMBRE USA International Photography Festival. The exhibition features work by four guest artists: Rahm Carrington, Carlos Limas, Joel Salcido, and Tito West. Using film and digital photography, the artists capture the landscapes, traditions, and architecture of the United States, Latin America, and East Africa.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Angel Cabrales at Nancy Fyfe Cardozier...

October 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: David McManaway at The Grace Museum,...

April 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: ‘Where is Here’ at Northern-Southern, Austin

April 13, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Yevgeniya Baras and Julia Haft-Candell at...

January 19, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Susan Budge at Heidi Vaughan Fine...

November 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Claire Drennan and Elaine Bradford at...

November 14, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Pablo Bobbio at Institute of Hispanic...

April 14, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Thomas Helmick at the Fort Worth...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Chad Rea at Presa House, San...

May 18, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Amy Blakemore and Edgar Leciejewski at...

April 14, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: