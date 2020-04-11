Five-Minute Tours: Ann Hamilton at UT Austin

by Glasstire April 11, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

O N E E V E R Y O N E is a site-specific artwork by artist Ann Hamilton. The piece, commissioned by Landmarks, UT’s public art program, is installed in the Dell Medical School at UT Austin.

O N E E V E R Y O N E is a public art project commissioned by Landmarks for the Dell Medical School. Its primary expression is a series of community portraits in which touch—something we feel more than we see—becomes visible. In the images we sense the glance of cloth’s fall, the weight of a hand, the press of a face, the possibility of recognition. More than 500 volunteers at 12 community sites were photographed through semi-transparent membrane that registered in focus only what immediately touched its surface, while rendering more softly the gesture or outline of the body.”

