Five-Minute Tours: Howard Sherman at Foltz Fine Art, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Howard Sherman: Exploited Nudes for Commodification at Foltz Fine Art, Houston. Dates: September 12 – October 17. View by appointment.

Via the gallery:

“Foltz Fine Art is pleased to announce its opening Fall Exhibitions with a solo exhibition for contemporary artist Howard Sherman, accompanied by a small, vignette exhibition featuring abstract works by Jack Boynton from the 1950-60s. This duo of shows covers the breadth of abstraction from two of Houston’s finest abstract artists — from Boynton’s mid-century, visionary paintings to Sherman’s explosive contemporary compositions, both equally engaging and challenging for viewers.”

“Regarding his new work, Sherman states:

“This new body of work includes paintings and works on paper that showcase dramatic shifts in both scale and material. For the first time, I’m creating small paintings on canvas that are mounted on board. I’ve also created some medium to large scale works on paper. It’s a size that I haven’t tackled since 2012. Everything I make feels so different now. The compositions continue to grow more distilled yet retain a raw power that they’re known for. Everything feels less polychromatic while still vitally charged with specific color choices. Additionally, I‘ve included a couple of assemblages that I did in the New York City studio before the pandemic. These pieces have been critical to my growth using materials such as canvas and paper in a more physical way. The ones chosen for this show seem to integrate with the rest of this work.”

“Howard Sherman: Exploited Nudes Meant for Commodification will be on view for 5 weeks at Foltz Fine Art starting September 12th, with opportunities to view the works in person and meet the artist by appointment.”