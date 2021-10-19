Five-Minute Tours: Bernardo Vallarino and Dan Havel at Redbud Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Dan Havel: Excuse My Scribbling, Please and Bernardo Vallarino: ENTO•HOMO•LOGY at Redbud Gallery, Houston. Dates: September 4 – October 26, 2021.

Dan Havel’s artist statement for his show, Excuse My Scribbling, Please:

“Excuse My Scribbling, Please, highlights a four-year development of a series of wall assemblages that utilize manipulated vintage photographs, letters, maps, and objects collected throughout the years. This work marks a return to collage and assemblage, a process I had explored earlier in my career.

The work attempts to explore themes of fractured but connected family histories. These visual poems of unknown individuals depict splintered lives that allow the viewer to interpret the storyline in their own way.”

Bernardo Vallarino’s artist statement for his show, ENTO•HOMO•LOGY:

“Human suffering, violence, abuse of power, politics, control, and hypocrisy are themes I explore in my work. These topics are all part of a larger social commentary regarding the disposable way human life is treated. ENTO•HOMO•LOGY is a fifteen-year retrospective of installations and sculptures addressing these social issues by overlaying concepts regarding the perceived worth of “the others” with metaphors related to insects; a common analogy used throughout history to strip others of their humanity. In addition to this metaphorical association, insects and entomology also inspire elements of anonymity, plurality, scale, presentation, and identification. I design the installations and sculptures to be emotionally immersive and morally engaging with the intent to pay tribute to the victims, bring awareness to their suffering, the issues that affect them, and ultimately inspire action or activism.”