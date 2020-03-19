Five-Minute Tours: Prints by Flatbed Press at the Tyler Museum of Art

by Glasstire March 19, 2020
Exhibition of prints by Flatbed Press in Tyler Texas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbed Press at the Tyler Museum of Art. Dates: March 1 – May 31, 2020.

“Organized by the Tyler Museum of Art, Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbed Press highlights more than 30 fine art multiples created in a variety of techniques from over the years. The exhibition heavily focuses on artists that live in Texas or have strong ties to the region. The show features works by John Alexander, Keith Carter, Luis Jimenez, Melissa Miller, Liz Ward, and Joan Winter, among many others.

Founded in Austin in 1989 by Katherine Brimberry and Mark Lesly Smith, Flatbed Press has worked with artists from all over the world. Their editions can be found in private and public collections around the world.

This exhibition is a continuation in the Lone Star Impressions exhibition series showcasing Texas-based printmaking studios and promoting education in printmaking processes.”

