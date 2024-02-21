Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Yu-Ru Huang: Our Time – In Handwriting at Houston Public Library – Central. Dates: December 9, 2023 – February 27, 2024. Central Library | 1st Floor Gallery

Via HPL:

For the past 18 years, Houston-based artist Yu-Ru Huang has invited individuals from diverse backgrounds to write words (or digits) from their life experience by hand, forming a unique collection of human handwriting that fuels the creation of interactive art.

Spontaneous handwriting conveys the fleeting humanity in the digital age. They are drawings of human languages. Across languages and ideologies, these gathered handwritings bear witness to the intricate tapestry of our time and place.

A library is a junction where people and words converge, and within it, nearly everyone possesses a word worth sharing. The interactive art invites people to contribute their own words to the evolving canvas in the library, capturing the fleeting essence of humanity through the simple act of handwriting.