Five-Minute Tours: LMFA 60th Student Invitational Exhibit, Longview

by Glasstire April 2, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) 60th Student Invitational Exhibit, Longview. Dates: April 7 – May 9, 2020. 

Via LMFA: “This exhibition gives students an opportunity to display their artwork within the gallery and compete for top honors and prize money. In 2020, two hundred and seventy nine works from fourteen schools from the surrounding areas entered pieces in a variety of categories including computer graphics, drawing – black & white, drawing – color,  mixed media, painting, photography, pottery, print making and sculpture. Winners from each category will receive a ribbon and a cash award.”

See LMFA website for a complete list of participants and winners.

