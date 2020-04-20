Five-Minute Tours: 37th Annual Texas Sculpture Association Members’ Show, Grapevine

by Glasstire April 20, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Ariel Bowman, Gnaws Iron, Bites Steel.

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

The 37th Annual Texas Sculpture Association Members’ Show at the Tower Gallery, located in the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau on Historic Main Street in Grapevine. Dates: March-April, 2020.

Featuring 60 sculptures by 24 Texas artists. Participating artists include:

Stephen Apaliski
Betsy Bass
Ariel Bowman
Karmien Bowman
Jessica Burnham-Hinton
Linda Chidsey
Michelle Crider
Daren Fagan
David Gappa
Chasity Hernandez
Joy Kees
Gil Kirk
Steve Perkins
Julie Richey
Nan Martin
Stephen Potter
Breanne Schwarz
Stan Smith
Amy Stephens
Allison Streett
Heidi Gisela Strunck
Laura Walters
Sam Watson
Deran Wright

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Jon Flaming at Foltz Fine Art,...

April 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jade Walker at The Museum of...

April 3, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Max Kuhn at Webb Gallery, Waxahachie

March 30, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Three Current Exhibitions at JCB Gallery...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: The Ruby Portfolio, Jo Ann Fleischhauer...

March 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Martin Amorous, Anderson Wrangle, and Pablo...

April 3, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Liliana Porter at Sicardi | Ayers...

April 3, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Kari Englehardt at Wrong Gallery/Do Right...

April 2, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Two Current Exhibitions at Ellen Noël...

March 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: William Greiner at FWCAC, Fort Worth

March 26, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: