Five-Minute Tours: 37th Annual Texas Sculpture Association Members’ Show, Grapevine

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

The 37th Annual Texas Sculpture Association Members’ Show at the Tower Gallery, located in the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau on Historic Main Street in Grapevine. Dates: March-April, 2020.

Featuring 60 sculptures by 24 Texas artists. Participating artists include:

Stephen Apaliski

Betsy Bass

Ariel Bowman

Karmien Bowman

Jessica Burnham-Hinton

Linda Chidsey

Michelle Crider

Daren Fagan

David Gappa

Chasity Hernandez

Joy Kees

Gil Kirk

Steve Perkins

Julie Richey

Nan Martin

Stephen Potter

Breanne Schwarz

Stan Smith

Amy Stephens

Allison Streett

Heidi Gisela Strunck

Laura Walters

Sam Watson

Deran Wright