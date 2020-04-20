Five-Minute Tours: 37th Annual Texas Sculpture Association Members’ Show, Grapevine

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.
The 37th Annual Texas Sculpture Association Members’ Show at the Tower Gallery, located in the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau on Historic Main Street in Grapevine. Dates: March-April, 2020.
Featuring 60 sculptures by 24 Texas artists. Participating artists include:
Stephen Apaliski
Betsy Bass
Ariel Bowman
Karmien Bowman
Jessica Burnham-Hinton
Linda Chidsey
Michelle Crider
Daren Fagan
David Gappa
Chasity Hernandez
Joy Kees
Gil Kirk
Steve Perkins
Julie Richey
Nan Martin
Stephen Potter
Breanne Schwarz
Stan Smith
Amy Stephens
Allison Streett
Heidi Gisela Strunck
Laura Walters
Sam Watson
Deran Wright