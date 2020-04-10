Five-Minute Tours: Waco Hayride at Fort Worth Community Arts Center

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Mick Burson, John Chatmas, Glenn Downing, and Chad Hines: Waco Hayride at Fort Worth Community Arts Center. Dates: February 29 – April 25, 2020.

Via FWCAC:

“Step right up, ladies and gentlemen! It’s that time of year again. It’s time to take the Waco Hayride. Jump up on the wagon, break open a bale of hay and stick some straw between your teeth. Reach on back into your hind pocket and pull out your bottle. Grab your partner and get ready to do-si-do. Enjoy yourselves! Hayride is a journey through the minds of four artists who have seen it all and lived through even more. Wood and paint thrown on the wall; trash and memory debris piled in each corner. Stories with no endings and secrets revealed. Sometimes it won’t be pretty, sometimes you will be amazed, and sometimes you might have to close your eyes, but you must realize you can never turn away from the truth. So let’s get going. This is the Waco Hayride, and we’re ready for everyone to swing on-board and take the ride of their life.”