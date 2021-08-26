Five-Minute Tours: Olaniyi R. Akindiya aka AKIRASH at Austin Central Library

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Olaniyi R. Akindiya aka AKIRASH: Fagilee- Siwaju -Tunto / Canceled:Postponed:Rescheduled at Austin Central Library. Dates: August 9 – September 10, 2021.

Via the artist:

“There is a saying that hunger is the root of many problems. If we can solve hunger, other solutions will follow. The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the fragility of our food system, leaving many food insecure for the first time in their lives, and deepening the problem for many others already living on the edge.

“As many were doing around the world, I started helping elderly, mobility challenged, and unhoused people get groceries. As I ordered online to have food delivered, I encountered a deluge of boxes and food packaging.

I started collecting the food boxes in my studio. As I watched the piles build, I decided to use them to create an artwork to speak to the moments of this past year: the encounters, the struggles, disappointments, and successes. To speak to the ghostliness of empty streets and stores, and the moments of grace and gratefulness for one’s blessings, even though we were all afraid of what might happen next.

“As I built these mini grocery stores, I thought of the relationships we build and how covid is pulling them down brick by brick. I thought of the hands and souls have touched the packages and mourned some of them who passed.

The colors were arranged to invoke the ceaseless news and information flow on social media and the internet; the day-to-day report on the progress of finding a cure, how many people are affected, infected, surviving or dying all around the world, and the statistics of economies failing.

“Finally, our prayers are answered. With hope, confidence, perseverance, belief, trust, and togetherness we have done it. The cure is here. I have received mine. What about you? Let us all do our part to keep our communities and families safe.”