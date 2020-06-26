Five-Minute Tours: Keith Carter at Tyler Museum of Art

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

The Blue Man: Photographs by Keith Carter at Tyler Museum of Art. Dates: June 21 — August 30, 2020.

Via Tyler Museum: “Organized by the Tyler Museum of Art, this exhibition showcases 50 photographs from Keith Carter’s Blue Man series held in the TMA’s Permanent Collection. The images, taken in the late 1980s, highlight a variety of people and places found around East Texas.”