Five-Minute Tours: David Politzer at G Spot Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire May 30, 2020
David Politzer art show in Houston Texas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

David Politzer: Wönderhorn at G-Spot Contemporary in Houston. Dates: March 7 – March 31, 2020.

“In 1956 Walt Disney was on vacation in Switzerland, overseeing the production of his film, Third Man on the Mountain. Smitten with the Alpine landscape, Disney bought a postcard of the iconic Matterhorn peak and sent it back to his engineers with the command, ‘Build this.’

In 2018 David Politzer was visiting Disneyland, overseeing his daughter’s birthday festivities and the general merriment of his familySmitten with Disney’s simulated Alpine landscape at the Matterhorn Bobsled attraction and the exaggerated lean of the distinctive mountain peak, Politzer photographed the iconic imitation, asking, ‘Build this?’

Politzer used this photograph as a basis for Wönderhorn, a new series of paper collages. Initially, the artist challenged himself to use only the silhouette of the Matterhorn made from his 2018 photograph. The artist found satisfaction in exploring and pushing this boundary but eventually grew restless. He then looked to traditional Swiss paper cutting techniques and stills from Third Man… for further stimulus. In the resulting works, we see Disney’s Matterhorn variously chopped, penetrated and put on a pedestal. The characters in Third Man… look on, garlanded by filigree. The result is a meditation on environmentalism, simulacra and hubris.”

