Five-Minute Tours: Mary Hayslip at Devin Borden Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Mary Hayslip at Devin Borden Gallery, Houston. Dates: February 20 – April 4, 2020. An exhibition of sculpture and 2-D work featuring vinyl, fabric and collage works made between 1988 and 2019.