Five-Minute Tours: Mira Hnatyshyn at outrider art + objects @ South Side Living + Maker Spaces, San Antonio

by Glasstire April 5, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Mira Hnatyshyn: Every Girl Wants to Be Queen at Outrider Art + Objects @ South Side Living + Maker Spaces in San Antonio. Dates: March 14, 2020 – April 3, 2020.

