Five-Minute Tours: “E La Nave Va” at Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio

by Glasstire August 19, 2021
E La Nave Va at Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio. Dates: June 9 – August 14, 2021.

Featured artists: Fernando Andrade, Richard Armendariz, Cecilia Biagini, Nate Cassie, Ana Fernandez, Leigh Anne Lester, César A. Martínez, Cristina Muñiz, and Mark Schlesinger

Via Ruiz-Healy Art:

“In Italian, the phrase E la nave va translates literally to “And the ship sails on.” However, it can be understood in a more philosophical context to mean that, in spite of everything, life goes on. Taken from Federico Fellini’s 1983 surrealist film, and the title of Cecilia Biagini’s recent painting, E La Nave Va encapsulates the strangeness of the past months as the COVID-19 pandemic appears to reach its denouement. The exhibition expresses the collective over-thinking, daydreaming, and fantasizing that, for better or worse, accompanies our changeable future as life goes on. E La Nave Va features artists of the gallery program not included in the previous exhibition Plurality of Isolations, and three guest artists, bringing familiar and new perspectives to the role of art during periods of uncertainty.”

