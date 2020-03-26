Five-Minute Tours: Jessica Ninci at the Galveston Artist Residency

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jessica Ninci: Beachcomber at the Galveston Artist Residency. Dates: March 7 – May 9, 2020.

“Beachcomber is an exhibition of new ceramic works by local artist, Jessica Ninci. Having grown up frequenting Galveston and now as a resident, Ninci has a connection and reverence for the island and has been collecting “souvenirs” from its shores for about three decades. Somewhere between scientific study and revery, Ninci carefully recreates objects gathered from Galveston beaches during her most recent combing excursions. Depicting both the natural and artificial – from the skeletal remains of a sand dollar to a knotted nylon rope – these sculptures are set within a backdrop of abstracted dunes covered in native, gulf coast flora – including the Evening Beach Primrose, Cucumber-leaf Sunflower, Dollarweed, Indian Blanket, Camphorweed, and various native grasses. In Beachcomber, Ninci explores the changing coastline, spaces, and objects that belong to both everyone and no-one.”

Jessica Ninci is from Houston, Texas (b. July 17th, 1986). She earned her MFA from the University of Houston in 2013 and her work has been exhibited in various spaces including the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, Lawndale Art Center, The Blaffer Museum, Box 13, SpaceHL, Jonathan Hopson Gallery, Front Gallery, The Wedge Space, Bill’s Junk, the Glassell School of Art, and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. In 2017, Ninci completed a seven-week residency at The North Set studios through Bea Ying Projects in Houston, Texas. She teaches art classes at the Glassell Junior School, Alvin Community College, and the Galveston Arts Center. Ninci currently lives in Galveston, Texas with her partner and fellow artist Dan Schmahl, their dog, and two cats. They are 2019 recipients of The Idea Fund artist grant and have opened a project space in Galveston called Rising Tide Projects.