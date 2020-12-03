Five-Minute Tours: “Exploring Modernity” with Dr. Sandrine Sanos at AMST, Corpus Christi

by Glasstire December 3, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Dr. Sandrine Sanos, Professor TAMUCC: Exploring Modernity at Art Museum of South Texas (AMST), Corpus Christi. Dates: Sept 25 – Jan 3, 2021. 

 

