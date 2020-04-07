Five-Minute Tours: “Locally Sourced” at Goldmark Cultural Center’s Milde Gallery, Dallas

by Glasstire April 7, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

The group show Locally Sourced at Goldmark Cultural Center’s Milde Gallery, Dallas, featuring work by Merry Fuhrer, Jan Dreskin-Haig, Robyn Jorde, and Louise Rosenfield. Dates: March 5 –April 30, 2020

Via the gallery:

“The inspiration to create can be found close to home. In diverse approaches and media, Locally Sourced presents the responses of four Dallas artists to aspects of life in their city.

The Artists:

Merry Fuhrer has created portraits showing the beauty and diversity of people she has encountered riding the DART rail and buses.

Jan Dreskin-Haig expresses her unique aesthetic in images photographed in the Dallas metropolitan area.

Robyn Jorde paints views of her Dallas neighborhood, expressing an unexpected sense of significance and mystery.

Louise Rosenfield’s ceramic works call for viewers to take a stand on issues that affect Dallas residents.”

 

