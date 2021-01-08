Five-Minute Tours: Julie Speed at Speed Studio Marfa

by Glasstire January 8, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Lost, 2018, gouache and collage, 29.5 x 40 inches

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Julie Speed: Dark Skies 47 PAINTINGS large & small in 17 MINUTES set to 3 songs by DJIVAN GASPARYAN “master of the duduk” at Speed Studio Marfa.

Julie Speed studio tour at Speed Studio Marfa. Music by Graham ReynoldsThe Ship at the Bottom of the Sea.

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Josiah Boornazian, Karl Julius Lieck, and...

July 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Where We Are at Art League...

May 8, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: 500XIT at 500X, Dallas

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mark Messersmith “Precipice” at Amarillo Museum...

December 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Casey Reas at UT Austin Landmarks

April 14, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “The Ways They Are” at San...

May 6, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Keith Carter at Tyler Museum of...

June 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Shawn Camp and Lana Waldrep-Appl at...

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: taylor barnes at Big Medium, Austin

October 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Layered Voices: Process and Paper in...

April 3, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: