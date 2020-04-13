Five-Minute Tours: ‘Where is Here’ at Northern-Southern, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Where is Here at Northern-Southern, Austin. Featuring photography by Arius Holifield, Montinique Monroe, Tyeschea West, Bertie Pearson, Hector Hernandez, and Ryan Junell. Organized and curated by Keyheira Keys and Phillip Niemeyer. Opened Feb. 29, 2020.

Via Northern-Southern:

“Where is Here is a portrait of a community, circa 2019: photographs of people who live, work, grew up, or frequent the thereabouts of East Austin, one of every age, newborn to 100. The photos were taken by six photographers: Arius Holifield, Montinique Monroe, Tyeschea West, Bertie Pearson, Hector Hernandez, and Ryan Junell. The first photographs were taken on February 17, 2019, the last on February 18, 2020, and the show opened on February 29, 2020, for a week before closing for Covid. Heartha Glenn, the 100 year old, came to the opening. (We checked on her, and she’s well!)”