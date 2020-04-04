Five-Minute Tours: Fashion Nirvana & Robert L. B. Tobin: Collector, Curator, Visionary at the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio

by Glasstire April 4, 2020
McNay art museum fashion nirvana exhibition

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Two current exhibitions at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio (see below).

Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday. Dates: January 30 – May 17, 2020.
“From gowns to grunge, Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday marks the first large-scale fashion and video art exhibition in McNay history. Set in the wake of the Cold War, in a decade of great hope and freedom ushered in by the fall of the Berlin Wall, the innovative installation celebrates the fearless designers, photographers, and video artists who made the 1990s iconic and worthy of its current revival. Fashion Nirvana features over 60 runway to everyday garments by famous designers Dior, Tom Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier, Carolina Herrera, Patrick Kelly, Isaac Mizrahi, Todd Oldham, Oscar de la Renta, Vivienne Tam, Gianni Versace, Vera Wang, and more.”

Robert L. B. Tobin: Collector, Curator, Visionary. Dates: January 9 – April 26, 2020.

Robert L. B. Tobin: Collector, Curator, Visionary reintroduces the late San Antonio arts advocate and The Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts to new generations of San Antonians. Through a mix of unparalleled artworks acquired by the exhibition’s namesake, this presentation will focus on the visionary contributions Tobin made to San Antonio and beyond.

Through this exhibition, the McNay hopes the world-renowned collection continues to educate and inspire future generations of theatre-makers for years to come.”

