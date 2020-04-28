Five-Minute Tours: ‘Light Waves’ at SP/N Gallery, UTDallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Light Waves features the work of graduate student alumni from the University of Texas at Dallas in a survey exhibition to celebrate the university’s fiftieth anniversary. SP/N Gallery at UTD. Curated by Prof. Marilyn Waligore. Dates: March 27-April 25, 2020. This show was never open to the public.

Via UTD:

“Light Waves features the work of graduate student alumni from the University of Texas at Dallas in a survey exhibition to celebrate the university’s fiftieth anniversary. These artists employ light as one of their creative materials, and continue to influence dialogues in the field through exhibitions, publications, and education. Among those chosen to represent Visual Arts graduate alumni in photography, and related areas such as video and design, are: Mona Kasra, David Witherspoon, Reynaldo Thompson, Giraud Polite, Christi Nielsen, Tim Kolczak, Lupita Murillo Tinnen, Lillian Love Kennedy, Emily Loving, Cynthia Miller, Lilly Albritton, Sheila Cunningham, Eric Baze, Alan Govenar, and Diane Durant.”

“The exhibition was curated by Professor Marilyn Waligore, Director of the Photography program in the School of Arts and Humanities.”