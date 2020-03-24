Five-Minute Tours: Rachel Comminos at Brick Gallery, San Antonio

by Glasstire March 24, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Rachel Comminos at Brick Gallery, San Antonio Texas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Rachel Comminos: Connection/True Affection at Brick Gallery in San Antonio. Dates: March 5 – 28, 2020.

“In Connection/True Affection, Comminos began to explore fiber arts when she was pregnant with her son, integrating the idea of traditional femininity into her artistic practice through materiality. Through her use of tufting, vibrant colors, and organic forms, Rachel creates fiber paintings that hug the gallery walls.

The preciousness of the material and the tactile qualities of the tapestries are the driving force behind Rachel’s creativity within this body of work. Each fiber painting is indicative of a feeling, seen keenly through form and color, creating a unique visual language.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Tsz Kam & Nat Power at...

March 24, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at...

March 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Ellen Heck at Wally Workman Gallery,...

March 23, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Edgar Meza at Front Gallery, Houston

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Adam Crosson, Amada Miller, and Britt...

March 23, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: BYKERT & MORE at Texas Gallery,...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Imagery: Shadow and Light at the...

March 22, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Madison Svendgard & Marcelina Gonzales at...

March 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: 500XIT at 500X, Dallas

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jessica Fuentes at FWCAC, Fort Worth

March 21, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: