Five-Minute Tours: Rachel Comminos at Brick Gallery, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Rachel Comminos: Connection/True Affection at Brick Gallery in San Antonio. Dates: March 5 – 28, 2020.

“In Connection/True Affection, Comminos began to explore fiber arts when she was pregnant with her son, integrating the idea of traditional femininity into her artistic practice through materiality. Through her use of tufting, vibrant colors, and organic forms, Rachel creates fiber paintings that hug the gallery walls.

The preciousness of the material and the tactile qualities of the tapestries are the driving force behind Rachel’s creativity within this body of work. Each fiber painting is indicative of a feeling, seen keenly through form and color, creating a unique visual language.”