Five-Minute Tours: Carl Smith’s Black and White Paintings

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See past Five-Minute Tours here.

Carl Smith: Black and White Paintings, a show intended for Collection Rert in Austin. Dates: March 31 – April 4, 2020.

From the artist: “Painting at the rate of thought or painting and creating at the same time. It’s not new but it is a challenging way to make a unique image and hopefully say something meaningful and personal. For years I have done this with my paintings in color, but this black and white series gets me closer to my end goal of making a personal image while relating to a genre of painting already in place (abstract expressionism). When I return to painting in color it will be very different. I never know how the difference will present itself, but it always does when I start working. I know my artistic future is not in the path never taken; the high-art path of trying to do what has never been done. Being honest about my influences and finding a way to communicate that reality in the painting is a large ingredient in the final product. Intent is crucial and simplifying that intention to the reference of the creative act is of the highest importance.”