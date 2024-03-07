Five-Minute Tours: Jonathan Leach at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jonathan Leach: Every Last Moment at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston. Dates: January 27 – March 30, 2024.

Via Gallery Sonja Roesch:

“Gallery Sonja Roesch is pleased to have the fourth solo exhibition for Jonathan Leach.

Leach’s work boldly dances on the line between depiction and abstraction altering architectural elements recalling icons, office buildings, billboards, swathes of color, and bisecting lines. The energetic friction of new development and colors creates tension within the works and evoke vigorous exploration and movement.

Three-dimensional spatial perception condenses and collapses bringing form, depth, and color to the very surface of his pieces. Leach’s new body of work distorts the pattern of understanding through formalist gestures and generates a crescendo of tenuous, unexpected harmonies”.

Jonathan Leach was born in Lexington, KY in 1977. He earned his BFA from the Art Institute of Chicago and has since been exhibiting his work throughout the United States. Jonathan has had solo shows at Gallery Sonja Roesch, the Galveston Arts

Center and galleryHOMELAND, created public sculpture in the form of a putt putt challenge incorporated in Discovery Green’s “Insperity Golf Experience” project. His work is also in the collections of NRG Texas, Hess Co., the Bank of Montreal, Hobby Airport of Houston, and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.”