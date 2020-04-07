Five-Minute Tours: Signs of the Times at PDNB Gallery, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Signs of the Times at PDNB Gallery, Dallas. Dates: February 15 – May 9, 2020.

Featured Artists: Shelby Lee Adams, John Albok, Jesse Alexander, Lucienne Bloch, Peter Brown, Patty Carroll, Jack Delano, Morris Engel, Elliott Erwitt, Walker Evans, David Graham, Paul Greenberg, William Greiner, Earlie Hudnall, Birney Imes, Jimmy & Dena Katz, Philip Lamb, Christo / Ugo Mulas, Bill Owens, David Pace, Walter Rosenblum, Arthur Rothstein, Al Satterwhite, Jeffrey Silverthorne, Neal Slavin, & Wu Jialin.

Via PDNB:

“This thoughtful group exhibition began with a long-ago conversation between Gallery Director, Burt Finger, and the late Ilona Albok Vitarius, daughter of John Albok. While looking through John Albok’s vintage photographs together, Ilona thought of an exhibition featuring signs. Of course John Albok created many great images of Manhattan that included an eclectic number of signs. Ilona even named the show Signs of the Times.

“The discussion between Burt and Ilona spawned many ideas regarding the significance of signs in Albok’s photographs, and other street photographers. The signage bears fruit, giving us references of the era, the market, design, cultural messaging, political advertising messages, etc. These signs can be considered time capsules.

“Signs of the Times is a project of love and remembrance, a tribute to Ilona Albok Vitarius.”