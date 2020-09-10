Five-Minute Tours: “A Place to Sit and Sleep: Works from the Collection of Chad Plunket” at LHUCA, Lubbock

by Glasstire September 10, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Work by James Johnson

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

A Place to Sit and Sleep: Works from the Collection of Chad Plunket in the Martin McDonald Gallery at Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), Lubbock. Dates: September 4 – 24, 2020.

Via LHUCA and Plunket:

“My home is a place I sit and sleep. It’s filled with works I have the privilege to live with. I have traded, been gifted, and purchased all of these pieces over the years and there are many times I find myself sitting in a chair staring at a certain piece as I ponder the great beyond. I go to sleep with many of my favorites hung around my bedroom, while my boys’ room is filled with pieces that I hope inspire them to be pioneers. I am honored to be asked to share my collection with the Lubbock community. I hope you enjoy the work in this show as much as I enjoy living with it.

“I collect works that I sit in front of and ponder the world I live in, laugh with abandon, cause me great confusion, inspire my sons, brighten my day, scare my parents, and help me relax so I can go to sleep. “

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Jane Wells at Hunt Gallery, San...

April 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Texas Women: A New History of...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Edward Lane McCartney at Hooks-Epstein Galleries,...

March 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Gil Rocha at Presa House Gallery,...

August 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Keith Carter at Tyler Museum of...

June 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Larry Garmezy at Archway Gallery, Houston

April 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Waking Dream at Ruby City, San...

June 12, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Abhi Ghuge, Dameon Lester, and Bethany...

September 10, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: AKIRASH at the George Washington Carver...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jana Swec and Jonas Criscoe at...

August 5, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: