Five-Minute Tours: “A Place to Sit and Sleep: Works from the Collection of Chad Plunket” at LHUCA, Lubbock

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

A Place to Sit and Sleep: Works from the Collection of Chad Plunket in the Martin McDonald Gallery at Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), Lubbock. Dates: September 4 – 24, 2020.

Via LHUCA and Plunket:

“My home is a place I sit and sleep. It’s filled with works I have the privilege to live with. I have traded, been gifted, and purchased all of these pieces over the years and there are many times I find myself sitting in a chair staring at a certain piece as I ponder the great beyond. I go to sleep with many of my favorites hung around my bedroom, while my boys’ room is filled with pieces that I hope inspire them to be pioneers. I am honored to be asked to share my collection with the Lubbock community. I hope you enjoy the work in this show as much as I enjoy living with it.

“I collect works that I sit in front of and ponder the world I live in, laugh with abandon, cause me great confusion, inspire my sons, brighten my day, scare my parents, and help me relax so I can go to sleep. “