Five-Minute Tours: Ongoing Exhibitions at Stark Museum of Art, Orange

Ongoing Exhibitions at Stark Museum of Art, Orange, TX:

Western Bronzes, Southwestern Weaving, The American Birds of Dorothy Doughty: The Southern and Western Trips from the Stark Museum of Art’s collection.

Artists include Frederic Remington, Hermon Atkins MacNeil, Dorothy Doughty, and Diné (Navajo).

Exploring America’s Frontiers: Early exploration art of the American West from the Stark Museum of Art’s collection.

Artists include John James Audubon, Charles Bird King, Thomas Moran, and others.

Picturing the Wild West: Art portraying the drama and romance of the Old West from the Stark Museum of Art’s collection.

Artists include Frederic Remington, Charles Marion Russell, N.C. Wyeth, and others.

Portraying an Idyllic Place – Art depicting the beauty of the landscape and the cultures of the West, especially of New Mexico, from the Stark Museum of Art’s collection.

Artists include Taos Society of Artists, Maynard Dixon, Georgia O’Keeffe, and others.

Creating from Tradition: Arts of the American Indians: Beadwork, baskets, pottery, jewelry, carvings, sculptures, prints, and other arts by American Indians from the Stark Museum of Art’s collection.

Artists include Allan Houser (Chiricahua Apache), Maria and Julian Martinez (San Ildefonso Pueblo), Diné (Navajo), Hopi, Sioux, Zuni Pueblo, and others.