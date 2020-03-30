Five-Minute Tours: James Sullivan at Conduit Gallery, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

James Sullivan: Unfinished Business 1 at Conduit Gallery, Dallas. Opening date: February 29, 2020.

Via Conduit Gallery: “After embarking on an artist residency and solo exhibition of large-scale sculptures at JIIAF in Hadong, South Korea and a three year-long collaboration with Guatemalan artist Helen Ascoli which culminated in large scale installations in Guatemala City (2016) and Conduit Gallery (2017), Unfinished Business 1 will be the first studio-based outing from James Sullivan in six years.

“The exhibition sees Sullivan closing in on his objects at varying scales that reflect his meditation on the body and its relation to objects. The exhibition will feature several distinct bodies of work, figurative sculptures for which he is known, cast iron work, experiments with architectural forms in a variety of media and a suite of prints based in digital imaging from natural forms. Each of these group have the characteristics of Sullivan’s interest in the porousness of surface, or ‘obdurate presence,’ and the illusion of the form that appears to be as a body, though it might be something other.”