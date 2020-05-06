Five-Minute Tours: “The Ways They Are” at San Jacinto College South Campus Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Carris Adams, Sebastien Boncy, and Matt Manalo: The Ways They Are at San Jacinto College South Campus Gallery, Houston. Dates: February 3 – March 27, 2020.

Via San Jacinto College South Campus Gallery: “The Ways They Are brings together Houston-based artists Carris Adams, Sebastien Boncy, and Matt Manalo. This mixed-media exhibition explores how the quality and character of our environment directly affects our identities. Adams, Boncy, and Manalo translate their personal histories through different mediums such as painting, photography, and assemblage.”

“Exploring the idea of how we are defined by our surroundings, each artist provides a unique voice to this conversation. Adams’ layered paintings take on multiple meanings as they seek to guide viewers through the artists’ personal experience while allowing them to recall their own. Using raw, found, and donated material in his work, Manalo simultaneously recognizes both the scarcity and abundance of the material he is using. Boncy’s photo-based installations respond directly to the environments they are installed in through the placement and rhythm of the images. Boncy is interested in ‘the world of things.’ not just for their histories, or their meanings, but often just in the way that they are.”

“This free event was scheduled from February 3, to March 27, at the College’s South Campus Gallery in the Flickinger Fine Arts Center, S-15.143, located at 13735 Beamer Road in Houston. For more information about San Jacinto College South Campus Gallery call 281-484-1900 ext 3893, or follow the gallery on Facebook and Instagram.”