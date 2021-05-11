Five-Minute Tours: Natalie Sirett at Ro2 Art, Dallas

by Glasstire May 11, 2021
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Natalie Sirett: K is for Kevin at Ro2 Art (Cedars location), Dallas. Dates: April 17 – May 15, 2021.

From the gallery:

“This piece presents a timeline with 54 embroidered handkerchiefs detailing the artist’s daily interaction with cancer, which she names Kevin. The handkerchiefs are raw and somewhat frenetic at times, delicate in other areas. Overall, it takes the viewer on a rollercoaster of emotion as they experience the news of her diagnosis as well as an almost matter-of-fact conclusion once she’s in remission and hesitant of what to make of it.”

