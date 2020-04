Christopher Blay talks with Dallas-based artist Liz Trosper about her work, her students (she is a lecturer at the University of North Texas), and our perspectives on what comes next.

“The worst thing that I can hope for right now is that when we come out of this, we go back to business as usual.”

Trosper’s work is currently in the major San Antonio Museum of Art exhibition Texas Women: A New History of Abstract Art, which can be seen online in as part of Glasstire’s Five-Minute Tours.