Five-Minute Tours: taylor barnes at Big Medium, Austin

by Glasstire October 1, 2020
EndsBeginning, 2020, Free motion sewing + charcoal on cloth, 42 in x 33 in.

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

taylor barnes: Pressure at Big Medium, Austin. Dates: September 12 – October 10, 2020. 

Via Big Medium: “Pressure seeks validation of the black female form by allowing it to exist as a mindset that rejects mind-less strength and claims self-preservation. The black female is no longer an object that will continue sustaining trauma. These nuanced gestures are a glimpse into the awakened future. Utilizing visual language as action, barnes allows her figures to challenge patterns of complacency and grab hold of power. These work’s collective mantra silence no longer protects us; we will not exist here removes the strain placed on black women to teach and exist in spaces where we are unwanted and places agency on how we position ourselves in this revolution.”

