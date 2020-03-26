Five-Minute Tours: Tributes to Jonas Mekas and Suzanne Paul at Deborah Colton Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Two shows currently on view at Deborah Colton Gallery, Houston: A Tribute to Jonas Mekas; and A Tribute to Suzanne Paul. Dates: March 14 – May 9, 2020

Via the gallery: “Deborah Colton Gallery presents ‘Tribute’ solo exhibitions dedicated to two outstanding artists: the filmmaker, poet, writer and curator, Jonas Mekas, and Houston’s outstanding photographer, Suzanne Paul. Featured in the main gallery, A Tribute to Jonas Mekas highlights a variety of Jonas Mekas’ still-framed photographs, his films and his life accomplishments; A Tribute to Suzanne Paul mainly highlights influential figures in Houston’s art history, along with a reflection of her time in New York. Deborah Colton Gallery’s ‘Houston Foundations’ space is a permanent room dedicated to Houston’s art history which also features Suzanne Paul’s works.