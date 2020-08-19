Five-Minute Tours: “Ingrained” at Georgetown Art Center

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Thomas Cook, Alicia Philley, Caroline Walker, Linda Wandt: Ingrained at Georgetown Art Center. Dates: July 24-August 23, 2020.

Via Georgetown Art Center:

“Ingrained is a show of four artists with differing styles and subjects who are united by their use of a common material: Wood. The paintings and sculptures created for this exhibition highlight the wood grain to explore a range of viewpoints and topics, such as the human impact on nature, the disconnection many are experiencing during the Covid pandemic and celebrating the beauty of plants and pollinators.

“Thomas Cook uses his work to shed an ethereal light on how human expansion changes the natural landscape.

“Alicia Philley’s saturated abstract paintings are a meditation on the elusive colors and forms we see in nature as well as a literal and metaphorical chronicle of time.

“Caroline Walker’s sculptures use the ancient medium of wood combined with the modern technology of augmented reality to create a surreal dance about the elements of nature and the ongoing emotional toll of the Covid virus.

“Linda Wandt’s art deco-stylized clear coated panels feature larger than life, jewel-like pollinators juxtaposed with carnivorous plants, which represent both growth and decay.”

Open Saturdays 10am-6pm, or contact for private viewing at www.ingrainedatx.com.