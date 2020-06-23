Five-Minute Tours: Leamon Green at Beeville Art Museum

by Glasstire June 23, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

“On Upward Isabel”, 2019, acrylic, silkscreen

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

LEAMON GREEN: RECENT WORK: An Exploration of Cultural Identity at Beeville Art Museum. Dates: May – July 11, 2020.

Via BAM: An exhibition of paintings, drawings, prints and collages by Houston artist Leamon Green, exploring the complexities of migration and African American identity in an increasingly globalized world.

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Edward Lane McCartney at Hooks-Epstein Galleries,...

March 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Letitia Huckaby at Foto Relevance, Houston

April 3, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Rachel Comminos at Brick Gallery, San...

March 24, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: the 2020 CAM Perennial at the...

April 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: LMFA 60th Student Invitational Exhibit, Longview

April 2, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Waco Hayride at Fort Worth Community...

April 10, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Looking Glass at Kinder HSPVA, Houston

May 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Hillerbrand+Magsamen at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art,...

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Sarah Sudhoff at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin

March 25, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at...

March 20, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: