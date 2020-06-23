Five-Minute Tours: Leamon Green at Beeville Art Museum

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

LEAMON GREEN: RECENT WORK: An Exploration of Cultural Identity at Beeville Art Museum. Dates: May – July 11, 2020.

Via BAM: An exhibition of paintings, drawings, prints and collages by Houston artist Leamon Green, exploring the complexities of migration and African American identity in an increasingly globalized world.