Five-Minute Tours: “Layered Voices: Process and Paper in Contemporary Native American Art” at Texas Tech University School of Art Landmark Gallery, Lubbock

by Glasstire April 3, 2020
Dolores Purdy, Let’s Get ‘Em, 2019, color pencil and India ink on antique, turn-of-the 19th-century ledger paper from the district court of Osage County, Kansas, 13 x 15.5 inches.

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Layered Voices: Process and Paper in Contemporary Native American Art, featuring the work of Neal Ambrose-Smith, Deborah Jojola, Michael McCabe, Mikayla Patton, Dolores Purdy, Jaune Quick-To-See Smith, and Melanie Yazzie, at Texas Tech University School of Art Landmark Gallery, Lubbock. Curated by Dr. Lesley Wolff. Dates: Feb. 7 – May 17, 2020

Via TTU: “This group exhibition features seven Native American artists whose work in printmaking, drawing, and collage/assemblage asks us to explore, in medium and message, the depths of selfhood, community, and modernity in our world today. The artists in this exhibition have approached the seemingly irreconcilable tensions of past/present, insider/outsider and Native/Western from distinct vantage points, each questioning how historical circumstances shape our contemporary fields of vision and attitudes toward culture and identity. Though distinct in their techniques and styles, these artists all share in the common goals of environmental and social justice, cultural awareness, and a desire to disrupt entrenched Eurocentric narratives about artistic production and Native identity in the modern world.” For more, please go here.

