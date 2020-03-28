Five-Minute Tours: Two Current Exhibitions at Ellen Noël Art Museum, Odessa

by Glasstire March 28, 2020
Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Diana of the Tower, 1892-93 (left), Alice Leese: Witcher, 2018 (right)

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

1. Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Elihu Vedder: Dewing • Saint-Gaudens • Vedder at Ellen Noël Art Museum, Odessa. Dates: January 9 – April 5. Presented by The Jean and Graham Williford Charitable Trust

Via Ellen Noël Art Museum: “Work on loan from The Jean and Graham Devoe Williford Charitable Trust. This exhibition highlights three prominent artists with special permission from the Jean and Graham Devoe Williford Charitable Trust. The pieces in the show highlight the work from artists Thomas Dewing (1851-1938), Augustus Saint-Gaudens (1848-1907) and Elihu Vedder (1836-1923). The exhibit will explore these three artists and their stories. Dewing was known for his tonalist paintings which exhibited a moody and dreamlike quality. Gaudens was known for commissioned bronze figures and Vedder was known for illustrations and artworks that explored exotic locals.”

 

2. Alice Leese: Way Out West at Ellen Noël Art Museum, Odessa. Dates: March 5 – May 24.

Via Ellen Noël Art Museum: “Alice Leese is a Texan artist that lives & works on the YT Ranch, Winkler County. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Abilene Christian University and was awarded the Juanita Tittle Pollard scholarship for 2 years. In 2018, Leese was the National Parks Arts Foundation Fort Union National Monument Artist in Residence. Leese also illustrated and published the children’s book Tumbleweeds.”

