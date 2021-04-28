Five-Minute Tours: Alyssa Taylor Wendt and Brooke Gassiot at ICOSA Collective, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Alyssa Taylor Wendt and Brooke Gassiot: VESSEL at ICOSA Collective, Austin. Dates: April 9 – May 8, 2021.

Via ICOSA:

“Alyssa Taylor Wendt and Brooke Gassiot present Vessel, an exhibition about inhabited forms. Through video installation, staged production stills, drawing, performance and sculpture, they examine containers of spiritual and mnemonic residue. A sense of vitality and collective resilience comes through the work in a variety of forms. From garment to architecture to vessel, the pieces pull us closer while expanding the notion of our presence inside of time.”