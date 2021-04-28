Five-Minute Tours: Alyssa Taylor Wendt and Brooke Gassiot at ICOSA Collective, Austin

by Glasstire April 28, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Alyssa Taylor Wendt and Brooke Gassiot: VESSEL at ICOSA Collective, Austin. Dates: April 9 – May 8, 2021.

Via ICOSA:

“Alyssa Taylor Wendt and Brooke Gassiot present Vessel, an exhibition about inhabited forms. Through video installation, staged production stills, drawing, performance and sculpture, they examine containers of spiritual and mnemonic residue. A sense of vitality and collective resilience comes through the work in a variety of forms. From garment to architecture to vessel, the pieces pull us closer while expanding the notion of our presence inside of time.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: “MEMBERS ONLY 2020” at K Space...

May 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Veronica Ibargüengoitia and Paweł Dutkiewicz at...

March 18, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Marky Dewhirst at Elgin Street Gallery,...

April 28, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: “Exploring Modernity” with Dr. Sandrine Sanos...

December 3, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Claire Drennan and Elaine Bradford at...

November 14, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Prints by Flatbed Press at the...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mira Hnatyshyn at outrider art +...

April 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Max Kuhn at Webb Gallery, Waxahachie

March 30, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Tiemann Art Gallery, Round Rock

March 18, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Kelley Devine at Art Museum TX,...

September 24, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: