Five-Minute Tours: Katja Loher at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire March 17, 2020
Katja Loher, “Is the sun the same as yesterday’s or is this fire different from that fire?”, multi-channel video, hand-blown glass

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Katja Loher’s solo exhibition What happens to the swallows that are late for spring? at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: March 6-April 4, 2020

 

 

 

