Five-Minute Tours: Charles Heppner at The Davis Gallery, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Charles Heppner: Introspective : Translating Beauty at The Davis Gallery, Austin. Dates: June 19 – July 10, 2021.

Via Davis Gallery:

“Charles Heppner’s solo show Introspective: Translating Beauty at Davis Gallery is the second congregation of his multiple expressions in his distinct visual canon. Beginning in 2015 at the Gowanus Loft Gallery in Brooklyn, this iteration brings together a range of media in which he is fluent.