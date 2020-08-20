Five-Minute Tours: Anne Allen at Art Tooth at SoMa, Fort Worth

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Anne Allen: Big Benbrook Kintsugi at Art Tooth at SoMa, Fort Worth (in the walk-up shipping container gallery at the micro-park at South Main Street and Vickery Boulevard). Dates: June 11-August 13, 2020.

Via the artist and Art Tooth:

“Installation drawing in cut gold metallic paper, graphite and fabric, based on the looped, calligraphic lines of tar used to repair an old asphalt road bed in Rock Creek Park at the south end of Benbrook Lake, in Benbrook, Texas. Kintsugi is the Japanese craft of repairing broken ceramics and tea ware with powdered gold and lacquer. As a metalsmith I feel a special affinity for the practice.”