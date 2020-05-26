Five-Minute Tours: “MEMBERS ONLY 2020” at K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

MEMBERS ONLY 2020 at K Space Contemporary in Corpus Christi. Dates: Online now at www.kspacecontemporary.org

Via K Space Contemporary: “MEMBERS ONLY 2020 is an online juried art exhibition of new works of art by artist members of K Space Contemporary. MEMBERS ONLY was curated by the K Space Exhibition Committee, a team of professional artists and art instructors, including: Jennifer Arnold, Meg Aubrey, Eric Cuevas, Kerstin Dale, Payton Koranek, Gerald Lopez, Jimmy Peña, Lars Roeder, Greg Reuter, and Day Wheeler. Members Only Selected artists include: Amy Rose Burkart Ramirez, Barbra Riley, Becky Smith, Carlos Villarreal, Carol Hayman, Cristina White – Jones, Crystal Farris, Dennis Kemmerer, Elena Rodz, Georgia Griffin, Gil Cuevas, James R. Pace, Jorge Alegria, Karla Otwell, Kevin Schuster, Leslie Kell, Loring Baker, Louis Katz, Mayra Zamora, Michael Galullo, Monica Marie Garcia, Nancy Wood, Patricia Reinhardt, Philana Oliphant, Ricardo Ruiz, Tonya Peel, Tony Armadillo, Tracey Meyer. Slideshow includes artists’ names, title, media and price.”

“We will be live on Facebook for Go Downtown CC’s Virtual ArtWalk on June 5, 6 pm to 8 pm, talking to the artists and highlighting the work. (A Virtual Opening was held during our regularly scheduled ArtWalk on May 1st, on K Space Contemporary’s Facebook page. 15 of the artists discussed their work. Find it on Facebook.”

“K Space Contemporary is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to presenting contemporary art to South Texas. We are located in downtown Corpus Christi, TX. For more information about K Space programs and events, please visit www.kspacecontemporary.org”