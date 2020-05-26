Five-Minute Tours: “MEMBERS ONLY 2020” at K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi

by Glasstire May 26, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

MEMBERS ONLY 2020 at K Space Contemporary in Corpus Christi. Dates: Online now at www.kspacecontemporary.org

Via K Space Contemporary: “MEMBERS ONLY 2020 is an online juried art exhibition of new works of art by artist members of K Space Contemporary. MEMBERS ONLY was curated by the K Space Exhibition Committee, a team of professional artists and art instructors, including: Jennifer Arnold, Meg Aubrey, Eric Cuevas, Kerstin Dale, Payton Koranek, Gerald Lopez, Jimmy Peña, Lars Roeder, Greg Reuter, and Day Wheeler. Members Only Selected artists include: Amy Rose Burkart Ramirez, Barbra Riley, Becky Smith, Carlos Villarreal, Carol Hayman, Cristina White – Jones, Crystal Farris, Dennis Kemmerer, Elena Rodz, Georgia Griffin, Gil Cuevas, James R. Pace, Jorge Alegria, Karla Otwell, Kevin Schuster, Leslie Kell, Loring Baker, Louis Katz, Mayra Zamora, Michael Galullo, Monica Marie Garcia, Nancy Wood, Patricia Reinhardt, Philana Oliphant, Ricardo Ruiz, Tonya Peel, Tony Armadillo, Tracey Meyer. Slideshow includes artists’ names, title, media and price.”

“We will be live on Facebook for Go Downtown CC’s Virtual ArtWalk on June 5, 6 pm to 8 pm, talking to the artists and highlighting the work. (A Virtual Opening was held during our regularly scheduled ArtWalk on May 1st, on K Space Contemporary’s Facebook page. 15 of the artists discussed their work. Find it on Facebook.”

“K Space Contemporary is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to presenting contemporary art to South Texas. We are located in downtown Corpus Christi, TX. For more information about K Space programs and events, please visit www.kspacecontemporary.org

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Larry Garmezy at Archway Gallery, Houston

April 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Gena Destri McGill at Inspired Minds...

April 7, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: LMFA 60th Student Invitational Exhibit, Longview

April 2, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Two Current Exhibitions at Ellen Noël...

March 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Omar González at Presa House Gallery,...

May 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Contemporary Art Month Programming at SPACE...

April 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Nancy Rubins at UT Austin Landmarks

May 6, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jon Flaming at Foltz Fine Art,...

April 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: San Marcos Art League presents San...

April 30, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mamie Tinkler at Ulterior, New York...

March 27, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: