Five-Minute Tours: Jessica Fuentes at FWCAC, Fort Worth

Jessica Fuentes’ solo exhibition duo means two | duo significance dos at Fort Worth Community Arts Center (FWCAC). Dates: Feb 29 – March 28

Via FWCAC: “Whether working in photography, mixed media, or narrative writing, Fuentes’ work explores the concepts of time, memory, and repetition. Often these ideas are examined through the display of photographs using transparency or vinyl to layer, and consequently, distort images physically. In duo means two, the process and repetition of carrying out an idea over 14 years and across a variety of locations relate directly to the themes of her work. The images in this series capture pairings of everyday items from both outdoor and interior scenes. At first glance, the work seems to present the mundane coupling of objects. As a viewer spends time with the images, the repetition of paired items evokes the complexities of personal relationships.”