Five-Minute Tours: Christopher Blay at Big Medium, Austin

by Glasstire October 13, 2021
Christopher Blay at Big Medium in Austin

Christopher Blay: Power, Traps, and Targets at Big Medium, Austin. Dates: September 10 – October 9, 2021. 

From Big Medium:

“Christopher Blay’s new work, described as Police brut, uses as a mode the printed shooting target and the ready-made black power fist Afro Pick. Police brut is a double entendre that references both the style pioneered by Jean Dubuffet and the acts of violence meted out against Black people.

The artist’s proximity to writing and curation has been a fertile source for exploring language in the creation of this new body of work.

The artist on his work: ‘My day-to-day is full of language – I’m reading, writing, and thinking about language every day as a news editor, art critic, and curator – so it feels like a natural progression that my work should pivot towards text, coded and uncoded.'”

