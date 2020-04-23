Five-Minute Tours: Vanessa German at the Amarillo Museum of Art

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Vanessa German: In a Fit of Glory at the Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA). Dates: January 11—April 5, 2020. (Museum is closed to the public, but the exhibition was extended.)

Via AMoA: “Vanessa German is an American sculptor, painter, writer, activist, performer and poet based in Pittsburgh. As a self-described citizen artist, German explores the power of art and love as a transformative force in the dynamic cultural ecosystem of communities and neighborhoods. Her intricate mixed-media sculptures combine doll parts, antique tins, cowrie shells, household objects, and African beads. With her three-dimensional collages German reclaims objects and words that symbolize the oppression of African Americans for generations, creating serene, if surreal, figures that call to mind religious icons, Congolese minkisi sculpture and folk art traditions. Her work is found in numerous permanent collections.”