Five-Minute Tours: Garland Fielder at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire July 3, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Garland Fielder: Bunkers 2020 at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Virtual exhibition available starting Monday, July 13, 2020.

Via Anya Tish Gallery: “Anya Tish Gallery is excited to announce a solo exhibition of new work by artist Garland Fielder, Bunkers 2020. Rooted in mathematics, science, and philosophy, Fielder’s work has always played with the phenomenology of expectation. Fielder’s new series of large scale graphite drawings and wooden sculptures, inspired by the architecture of Cold War bunkers, explores the link between past and present, gaining an ironic relevance in our time of the pandemic.

“Garland Fielder has earned a Master of Architecture from the University of Texas, Austin and a Master of Fine Art in Painting and Drawing from the University of North Texas, Denton. His work has been featured in exhibitions throughout Asia, Europe, and the United States. In March 2019, Fielder completed his first solo architectural design, the ARC House in East Downtown Houston, Texas.”

