Five-Minute Tours: The Permanent Collection: Red at the Amarillo Museum of Art

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

The Permanent Collection: Red at the Amarillo Museum of Art. Dates: May 22 – June 28, 2020.

“Curated from AMoA’s Permanent Collection, this exhibition will focus on the color red through a variety of artistic eras and mediums. Color has always carried cultural meaning and symbolism for artists, and red is one of the most significant and evocative of colors. Red ochre was first employed as an artistic material in prehistoric cave paintings. Expressing everything from anger to passion and death to life, it is arguably the first color available for artistic expression and one of the oldest pigments still in use. The exhibition will include Tibetan tsakli, Japanese woodblock prints, Afghan and Turkish textiles, as well as artworks by Helen Frankenthaler, Larry Calcagno, Luis Jimenez, Joseph Marioni, Trudy Kraft, and Ben Shaun among others.”